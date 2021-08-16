Asus Launches ROG Phone 5s With Snapdragon 888+ and up to 18GB of RAM

This Monday (16), Asus launched the mobile gamers ROG Phone 5s and Rog Phone 5s Pro in China. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ chip, with a 3.0GHz main core (Cortex-X1).

The highlight of the launch is the Pro version with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. What’s more, this edition of the smartphone has a color PMOLED display on the back.

Identical to the previous version, the new ROG Phone 5s use a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The novelty is the reduction in touchscreen latency that has an incredible 24 millisecond response.

Another attraction is the 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. In addition, the devices feature fingerprint reader under the display and triple rear camera with 64 MP main sensor.

Both phones have ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons on their “shoulders”. The experience is enhanced by using AeroActive Cooler 5 – cooling accessory with two extra buttons and P2 headphone jack.

Robust Configurations

While the Pro version brings 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the basic ROG Phone 5s offers simpler configurations. Options start from 8/128GB, go through 12/256GB and end with 16/256GB.

Unfortunately, none of the phone’s editions have a microSD slot. However, the devices support NTFS-formatted external USB drives – which can help users who still need extra storage space.

According to Asus, the new ROG Phone 5s will replace the old ROG Phone 5s when supplies run out. Currently, the previous model starts at US$1,000 – about R$5,245 in the current conversion.