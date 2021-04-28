ASUS Launches New Zenbook in Brazil From R $ 8 Thousand

ASUS launched, this Wednesday (28), 3 new notebooks in Brazil: the Zenbook Duo 14, Zenbook 14 UX435 and Zenbook 14 UX425. The models presented are equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors, with options up to the i7, and cost from R $ 17,999, R $ 9,449 and R $ 8,099, respectively.

Zenbook Duo 14

Among the launches, the highlight is the Zenbook Duo 14. The top-of-the-line device has the ScreenPad Plus, an additional screen that can automatically tilt at an angle of up to 7 degrees. The extra display is 12.65 inches Full HD.

The notebook has 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of PCle SSD storage. The notebook is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 video card with 2 GB of GDDR6 memory and a dual fan cooling system.

The notebook has thin edges, being very compact, and also has an HD infrared camera and support for Windows Hello. The Zenbook Duo 14 comes standard with 4 USB-C ports and a 70 Wh battery, weighing 1.62 kg.

Zenbook 14 UX435

The Zenbook 14 UX435 has an ultra-thin FHD screen with 90% usage and its additional ScreenPad is touch Full HD and version 2.0. This 2nd screen is 5.65 inches and can make video calls or send text messages, without disturbing the work on the main screen, which has 14 inches.

The notebook is equipped with the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, 512 GB SSD SSD, 8 GB of RAM. Its battery is 63 Wh and it has USB 3.2, HDMI, microSD card reader, USB-C with Thunderbolt technology (up to 8 times faster than 3.2 and can be used to recharge).

It also has a higher air flow, leaving the equipment cooler and preventing overheating.

Zenbook 14 UX425

The Zenbook 14 UX425 has a 14-inch NanoEdge Full HD screen. Only 1.3 cm thick and weighing 1.17 kg, the promise is that the notebook is quite compact. Its integrated graphics card is the Intel Iris Xe, it has SSD of up to 256 GB PCle and 8 GB of RAM.

One of the highlights of the version is the glass-covered NumberPad, with smart palm rejection, Precision TouchPad technology and support for intelligent gestures of up to 4 fingers.

The computer’s battery has 67 Wh, a 65 W power adapter with a USB-C type plug (there are 2 type inputs), a USB 3.2 input, HDMI and microSD memory card reader.