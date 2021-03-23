ASUS launches new VivoBook 15 in Brazil

The new notebooks of the VivoBook 15 line from ASUS are on sale in Brazil starting this Tuesday (23), bringing 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, elegant design with backlit keyboard and the “Enter” key with a fluorescent yellow border.

There are two models, X513 and K513, which have a 15.6-inch screen with reduced edges on the sides and top, resolution varying according to the version and the Eye Care technology for greater visual comfort.

The Core i7-1165G7 chip is also the same for all variants, while the RAM is 8 GB on the X513 and 16 GB on the K513, both DDR4 2,400 MHz. As for storage, it can be 256 GB or 512 GB in SSD, but there is a hybrid version (256 TB SSD + 1 TB HD). The video card is the NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2 GB for greater performance.

They also have a 42 Wh battery, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 3.2 type A and another type C port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and P2 connections for headphones, micro SD card reader and loudspeaker. Harman Kardon certified speakers.

Variants and prices

Aimed at students and users looking for high performance, according to the brand, the new ASUS notebooks weigh 1.8 kg, are available in black and have plastic coating in the X513 and metal versions in the K513.

Check out the models:

X513EP – EJ230T (Windows 10 Home, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HD)

X513EP – EJ231T (Windows 10 Home, 512 GB SSD)

X513EP – EJ232T (Windows 10 Home, 256 GB SSD)

X513EP – EJ232 (Endless OS, 256 GB SSD)

K513EP – EJ229T (Windows 10 Home, 512 GB SSD)

On sale at the ASUS online store, the VivoBook X513 notebook starts at R $ 7,299, while the VivoBook K513 starts at R $ 8,999.