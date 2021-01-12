Asus launches motherboards with Intel Z590 for enthusiasts

Asus launched the line of motherboards with Intel Z590 chipset perfectly compatible with Intel’s new generation of processors, the 11th generation processors, also known as Rocket Lake. Thinking of the enthusiastic gamer audience that makes big investments in the setup, the boards have robustness and resilience for components of very high performance.

ROG Maximus XIII Extreme

Of the group, one of those disclosed was the ROG Maximus XIII Extreme. A flashy board with Z590 chipset with multiphase VRMs and metallic cover throughout the board to facilitate heat dissipation and two PCI-e 4.0 inputs. The project is aimed at supporting extremely high energy demand, normally a necessary property for more audacious overclocks. It is a product for the few, so don’t expect inviting values.

ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial

Another notable addition is the ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial, which follows the same idea for cooling the components, but complementing it with a water block in the entire area of ​​the processor and VRMs, but also serving the cooling of the M storage slot. 2, since it has an efficient heatsink.

Likewise, it is a product aimed at a very select audience, which invests thousands of dollars in computers. This system is designed for liquid-cooled computers and the boards themselves offer a system for controlling fans, aided by two thermal sensors to accurately monitor the temperature of the components.