Asus launches external SSD ROG Strix Arion S500 with 500 GB and speed up to 1050 Mbps

Asus has introduced a new SSD that is part of its Republic of Gamers gamer product line. Called the ROG Strix Arion S500, the model has 500 GB of file storage and a transfer speed that reaches up to 1050 Mbps.

By way of comparison, the speed promised by the manufacturer is about 12 times faster than regular hard drives. The brand promises a transfer of a 100GB file in just two minutes.

According to Asus, the device is made of aluminum alloy and features a thermal pad to help dissipate heat and keep the equipment safe. The connection is 2nd generation USB-C 3.2 and has a 256-bit AES disk with data encryption.

The manufacturer also highlights NTI Backup Now EZ software, which promises to help protect stored content against hardware failures and intrusions. The SSD ROG Strix Arion S500 also comes with DRAM memory and SLC cache.

As it could not be missing, the device comes with RGB lights, which can be customized through the ASUS Aura Sync app. The SSD can be used in PCs, notebooks and even new generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but its use in video games has limitations determined by the responsible companies.

Price and availability

According to Asus, the SSD ROG Strix Arion S500 is already available in the European market for 130 euros and without taxes.

The company did not say whether the product will be officially made available in the Brazilian market.

