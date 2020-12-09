ASUS Introduces RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards

The RX 6900 XT TUF Gaming became the first flagship graphics card with special cooling.At first it was mentioned that special designs may not be available for AMD’s RX 6900 XT graphics card. Then we heard that the red team was talking with its production partners on this issue. ASUS, on the other hand, confirmed the future of the specially cooled flagship models with the RX 6900 XT TUF Gaming model.

ASUS Radeon RX 6900 XT TUF Gaming OC

The new graphics card has a 3-fan design that occupies 2.9 slots. The side fans have 11 blades, while the center fan has 13 blades to maximize performance. However, there is 0dB fan technology that turns off the fans when the GPU temperature drops below 55 degrees. When the temperature reaches 60 degrees, it starts working again.

The RX 6900 XT has two 8-pin PCIe power connectors and dual BIOS switches for easy transition to factory overclocked mode without software. The RX 6900 XT has not yet disclosed the frequency speeds of the TUF graphics card. However, we expect it to go far beyond the 2250 MHz speeds offered in the reference design.

Coming to the display outputs, we see three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.1 port. This model will be slightly above the reference price of $ 999. Finally, it should be noted that there is no announcement by ASUS regarding the date of sale.

ASUS RX 6900 XT Reference Design

Apart from that, we mentioned that ASUS will also sell reference design models. There will be no change in the features and design of the reference card introduced by AMD. ASUS will ship it to retailers using only its own packaging.



