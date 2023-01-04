What just happened? At CES 2023, Asus unveiled many new products, including four high-end gaming monitors. Each of them represents a new feature for the company’s ROG line, including the highest refresh rate on the gaming display, an OLED panel with a frequency of 240 Hz, a monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 and one equipped with a Smart KVM switch.

In the past, Asus produced gaming OLED monitors, but they were a bit more for desktop use. The new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM supports this trend, as it is equipped with a 27-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The company claims that the HDR content will look amazing on this monitor, as you would expect from an OLED display. It can reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits (up to 3 percent of the average image level) and has 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Asus also equipped the monitor with a special radiator and a large ventilation hole to protect against burnout.

This is followed by the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, the world’s first gaming monitor with a frequency of 540 Hz. It uses the same 24-inch Full HD “Esports TN” panel as last year’s 500 Hz monitor, but it looks like the company managed to squeeze a little more out of it to further improve the clarity of movement.

It is equipped with an Nvidia G-Sync processor to eliminate delays and screen breaks, and also includes a built-in reflex analyzer that tells you the end-to-end delay of the system. The monitor comes with an ESS audio codec, which, according to the company, can enhance virtual surround sound effects, shots and steps. Another useful feature is a folding stand that allows you to position the mouse and keyboard closer to the display.

If you prefer high-resolution games, then the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR may be for you. It is equipped with a 32-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a maximum refresh rate of 160 Hz and FreeSync support. The monitor also has a 576-zone FALD backlight with a maximum brightness of 1000 nits, which corresponds to the DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

However, the most impressive part of the PG32UQXR is that it includes a pair of DisplayPort 2.1 connectors (along with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB hub). Asus mentioned that this monitor achieves maximum resolution and refresh rate without using display stream compression (DSC).

Finally, Asus also introduced an ultra-wide 49-inch monitor with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. The ROG Strix XG49WCR has a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz with FreeSync Premium support, and also has a curvature of 1800R. There is nothing special about HDR support, except for the pathetic DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The real advantage of this monitor is the built-in Smart KVM technology. The monitor allows users to connect two PCs to it and display output data next to each other thanks to PbP support. Then, when your mouse and keyboard are connected directly to the monitor, the XG49WCR automatically switches from one computer to another when you move the cursor.

Asus claims that deliveries of ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and ROG Swift Pro PG248QP — in the second quarter. The company has not announced any pricing or availability details for the other two monitors.