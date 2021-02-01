ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 rivals Lenovo Duet

Bringing a high cost-benefit ratio, Lenovo announced in May last year the IdeaPad Duet, a Chromebook in tablet format that has a removable keyboard, promised autonomy of up to 10 hours in video playback and 8 hours of internet browsing, hardware competent and 8 years of guaranteed updates at a very affordable price, starting at US $ 279

Shortly after launching two premium Chromebook models, ASUS appears to be preparing yet another novelty to rival the Lenovo Duet, leaked by German retailer Saturn. The store details the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000, which as well as its likely rival brings tablet format and removable keyboard for great versatility.

According to the description, the new Chromebook Flip comes equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, from 8 cores to 2.0GHz, which approaches the Lenovo Duet Helio P60T in benchmarks. Complete the set 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage battery of 27Wh with charging via USB-C connection, front camera of 2MP and rear of 8MP.

The screen appears to be one of the highlights of the device, which features a 10.5-inch Full HD screen of 1920×1080 pixels with maximum brightness of 320 nits and 16:10 aspect ratio, to improve productivity. Other than that, we have a P2 connector for headphones, a stylus that appears to be attached to the tablet itself and the aforementioned removable keyboard.

Despite the similarities, the Chromebook Flip CM3000 does not come close to offering the same value for money presented by the Lenovo Duet. the ASUS Chromebook is listed for 449 euros, almost double what Lenovo charges. Its stipulated release date is set for July 2021, leaving us to wait for official information from ASUS.