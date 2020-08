Asus announced the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro phones this Wednesday (26). There are two smartphones with powerful technical data.

They cost 21,990 and 23,990 Taiwan dollars in the international market, which gives approximately R $ 4,120 and R $ 4,500 in direct conversion. The presence of the flip camera draws attention, which moves to take pictures of what is in front or behind the devices.