ASUS Announces Zen Aio with Ryzen 5000U Processors

After several leaks, AMD officially announced on Tuesday (12) its new line of Ryzen 5000 processors for notebooks and compact computers. The company brought the 5000H series to high performance, as well as low consumption 5000U, with both already equipping a wide range of options from the most varied manufacturers.

In addition to its ROG gaming laptops, ASUS now brings Ryzen 5000 chips to the new version of the Zen AiO 24 all-in-one computer. Unlike rival Lenovo Yoga AiO 7, which features a dedicated GPU, the RTX 2060, Zen AiO 24 has only the processor, which in turn offers integrated Vega and Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) GPUs.

The new all-in-one from ASUS comes equipped with options between the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U, which differ from their predecessors by the presence of SMT, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The screen features a 23.8-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD resolution and 250 nits brightness, in addition to NanoEdge technology, with 93% frontal utilization.

With a 7kg body and dimensions of 541 x 453 x 200mm, the Zen AiO 24 also includes a completely new premium design, integrated Harman / Kardon speakers, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, non-detailed front camera, two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4, P2 connector for headphones and microphone and 1Gb LAN.

The ASUS Zen AiO 24 has not yet been revealed, but is expected to reach the North American market in the first quarter of 2021. It is not known whether the device will debut in other countries.