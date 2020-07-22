Asus announces ROG Strix G15, a $ 25,000 laptop player

Asus announced on Tuesday (21) the launch of the new ROG Strix G15 (G512LV), gamer notebook of the Republic of Gamers line. Available from today at the company’s store, the notebook costs R $ 25 thousand or R $ 22.5 thousand in cash.

Its hardware is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB GDDR6) video card with ROG Boost, 10th generation Intel Core i7 (2.6 GHz – 5 GHz) processor and six cores, in addition to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM ( 3200MHz).

It also features 512 GB of SSD (PCIe NVME M2) storage and slots for up to three RAID 0 SSDs. Asus notes that Hyper-Threading allows up to 12 parallel threads and supports intense video editing and 3D rendering projects.

The company mentions that, in games, the GPU mixes CUDA, RT and Tensor cores (Nvidia Turing). This makes it enable programmable shading, Ray Tracing and artificial intelligence in real time, which should improve lighting and effects, such as reflections or shadows.

Among the highlights is its 15.6-inch (IPS LED) screen with Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It has a response time of 3 milliseconds and thinner edges, to make use more immersive.

Wi-Fi 6 and cooling system

Another good feature of the notebook is support for Intel Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ax), with wireless bandwidth up to 2.4Gbps. Asus calls the ROG RangeBoost technology, where an algorithm “evaluates the signal strength of four internal antennas and chooses the best one to use in its location”. The technology promises to increase the wireless range by up to 30%.

The ROG Strix G15 also features RGB illumination on the keyboard and a new light bar, which can be synchronized with Aura Sync during the games. The notebook’s touchpad has a numeric keypad.

Asus also highlights an intelligent cooling system that uses a liquid metal compound on the CPU. In addition, there is a thermal module that ejects dust and N-Blade fans.



