ASUS announces new ZenBook models at CES 2021

Taking advantage of CES 2021, ASUS put its ZenBook line in the spotlight, with great news for those looking for high performance notebooks! The fair’s spotlight stayed with the new ZenBook Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo, in addition to the TUF Dash, the latter well focused on games.

Although we still have no news about the price and launch date of these products in Brazil, the future looks very promising, since now the ZenBook line has support from Intel on the Core i7 and Core i9 chips, in addition to the dedicated RTX 3070 card. See in the video all the machines that were shown during the fair:

The new ZenBook Pro Duo 15

ASUS ‘flagship this year is the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, which heads the company’s 15-inch big notebooks. As we highlighted in yesterday’s ROG revelations, the ScreenPad Plus adds extra charm to the laptop thanks to its 4K touch screen, and the back of the secondary screen can even be raised automatically by 9.5 ° to make it easier to use. use.

With a frameless screen, the visuals are up to 93% more immersive, and the screen still features ultra-vivid colors and 1,000,000: 1 contrast in 4K OLED HDR. Finally, thanks to the 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED manages to optimize your tasks well, whatever your user profile.