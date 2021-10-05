ASUS Announces New RTX 3070 In Partnership With Noctua

RTX 3070: This Monday (4), ASUS confirmed the launch of its new RTX 3070 in partnership with the Austrian company Noctua, famous for its cooling solutions for computers and notebooks. The GPU had already been noticed in regulatory documents for at least two months and now has been made official by the giants.

According to Kent Chien (corporate vice president of ASUS) and Roland Mossig (CEO of Noctua), the objective of the partnership was to design a powerful GPU, which would deliver efficiency by dissipating the heat produced by its components without compromising acoustic comfort. In this context, Mossig comments on the result: “ASUS’ GeForce RTX 3070 was certainly an excellent card,” he says, “but we are confident that the Noctua Edition’s improved cooling solution will be the icing on the cake for noise-conscious customers .”

To achieve the feat of reducing noise by up to 15dB(A), the “GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition” has a custom heatsink for the NF-A12x25 fans embedded in its body — which, of course, have the brand’s themed colors Austrian.

More specifically, Noctua claims that the new special edition of the RTX 3070 can reduce up to 15dB(A) at the average fan speed and up to 9dB(A) at the maximum setting. Compared to the standard version of the GPU, the novelty registers almost double the efficiency in heat dissipation for each decibel emitted when in moderate use and at an ambient temperature of 24ºC.

Availability

Although its price has not yet been revealed, the “RTX 3070 Noctua Edition” should officially reach the market this October, as detailed by Noctua itself. The company claims that the new GPU will be marketed by “ASUS and its partners” soon.

There is no expected arrival in Brazil yet.