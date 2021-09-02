ASUS announces deals on notebooks and smartphones in the online store

Gamer notebook sales rose 135% in Q2 of this year — a new spike in demand for gaming devices. Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or a cost-effective model, the ASUS Store may have what you need.

This month, the ASUS virtual store is celebrating another year and has prepared notebook and smartphone promotions for all tastes and audiences.

Commemorative prices will be valid until September 15th or while supplies last. Offers will be reviewed weekly, and there may be updates on prices and products informed, according to demand.

Check out the featured offers in the notebook segment below:

ASUS ZenBook 14

Known for presenting elegant, compact and lightweight models, the ASUS ZenBook 14 line is ideal for entrepreneurs and content producers, as it combines performance with productivity and mobility. The ZenBook 14 UX425 model features the NanoEdge display in full HD resolution, ultra-fast storage, with up to 256GB³ PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD and 8GB of RAM memory.

The notebook comes equipped with NumberPad, a touchpad that, in addition to controlling the cursor, works as a numeric keypad. In addition, it has a backlit keyboard for maximum productivity.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 will also be available in versions UX434FAC-A6339T and UX434FAC-A6340T. Both feature exclusive ScreenPad technology, which allows you to use an additional interactive, touch-sensitive screen to increase productivity.

VivoBook 15 X513

Ideal for marathon studies and fun, the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 ensures productivity. With ultra-thin edged screen, ergonomic and efficient design, it is compact, thin and light, in addition to featuring fast charging battery, the model can be taken anywhere. Performance is boosted by fast SSD storage, or dual SSD + HDD storage.

ASUS VivoBook X543 (UA-DM3458T)

ASUS VivoBook X543 notebook has classic design and super powerful sound system for leisure time. Ideal for users who use the notebook to work, the notebook has a full keyboard, with large keys and a 1.8mm stroke to make typing agile, precise and comfortable.

It also has the exclusive ASUS IceCool technology, which reduces the heating of the device and allows typing with the notebook on your lap. It is available in versions with Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage, and 4GB RAM memory.

ASUS X515

Whether for work or play, the ASUS X515 notebook delivers immersive performance and visuals, with a NanoEdge display and an anti-reflective matte coating. It features SSD storage, 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, available in versions up to 4GB RAM memory and up to 256GB fast SSD storage.

ASUS version X515EA-EJ557T with 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is available starting at R$3,059.10. The ASUS X515JF-EJ1b53T with 10-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

The X515JF-EJ214T, with a 10-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage.