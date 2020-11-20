Asus announces 10th gen Intel processor Chromebox 4

Asus announced the new Chromebox 4, a mini PC powered by Chrome OS. Chromebox 4 does not look visually different from its predecessor Chromebox 3. Both devices come in black, with the Asus logo placed in the middle and the Chrome logo in the upper left corner. It also has dimensions of 14.86 x 14.86 x 4.01 cm. So there is not much that changes in terms of appearance.

However, Asus is making a big change inside. Chromebox 3 has 8th generation Intel processors, while Chromebox 4 is offered with 10th generation Intel processors. Asus states that with these processors, a faster, more fluid and more energy efficient performance will be offered.

The new Chromebox comes with three Intel Core processor options, namely Intel Celeron 5250U or i3-10110U, i5-10210U or i7-10510U. These three processors have a TDP of 15W.

When we look at other technical specifications, we see that the Chromebox 4 can be equipped with 4 GB or 8 GB memory (DDR4-SO-DIMM) or storage options up to 256 GB (with M.2 SATA SSD). The port options seem quite wide. These include HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (with power delivery and DisplayPort support) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A. Thanks to the last port, images can be output to three 4K screens simultaneously via a single port. In addition, the system includes fan and dual band 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support.

Like other Chrome OS devices, Chromebox 4 supports Google Play. So, you can run Android apps natively on this device. Some Android apps work fine on Chrome OS devices, while others are problematic and useless. Speaking of Chrome OS, automatic software and security updates are also offered. This way you don’t have to waste your time on the machine downloading the update or rebooting.

Chromebox is available for sale starting from December, starting at $ 289.



