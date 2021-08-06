Astronomical offer from Qatar to Messi, who is in the process of agreement with PSG! ready to pay 1 billion euros.

The new address of Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona, ​​is eagerly awaited all over the world. The Argentine superstar, contacted by PSG officials, is on the verge of signing the French giant. On the other hand, Al Sadd’s offer to the star football player is astonishing. The Qatari club offered Messi 1 billion euros for a 3-year contract.

Leaving Barcelona, where he grew up from his infrastructure, Lionel Messi started negotiations with the French team PSG. While the French giant largely agreed with the Argentine star, the astronomical offer from Qatar drew attention.

PSG TO SIGN A 2+1 YEAR CONTRACT

According to the news, Sporx quoted from the French press; PSG claimed that Lionel Messi will sign a 2+1 year contract for a net salary of 40 million euros per year. On the other hand, it was claimed that Qatar Club Al Sadd offered 34-year-old Messi a 3-year contract and 1 billion euros in return. It is not yet clear how Lionel Messi responded to this offer.