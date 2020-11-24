Astronomers use radio waves to discover a brown dwarf

Brown dwarfs are considered by science as a failed star project. A missing link between giant planets like Jupiter and small stars, they don’t have enough mass to initiate the fusion of hydrogen in their core. Even hotter and more massive than planets, because of their low luminosity, finding them has always been a job for hunting astronomers using infrared – until now: astronomers from the Hawaii Institute of Astronomy (IfA) and the Dutch Institute for Radio Astronomy (ASTRON ) found one using radio observations.

Designated BDR J1750 + 3809, this brown dwarf star nicknamed Elegast by the researchers who discovered it was found using data from the European Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR). The results, published earlier this month in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, were later confirmed by the International Gemini Observatory and NASA InfraRed Telescope Facility, both in Hawaii.

“Why point our radio telescope at brown dwarfs already cataloged? Let’s just take a big picture of the sky and discover these objects directly via radio,” recalls ASTRON astronomer and lead author of the study, Harish Vedantham.

Method inversion

Brown dwarfs are also radio stations, but cataloged ones were detected first via infrared. The team of researchers decided to reverse the method, using LOFAR first to discover cold and weak radio sources and then prove the discovery through telescopes capable of capturing radiation in the infrared. The result was the BDR J1750 + 3809.

The remnants of the heat that formed these “failed stars” produce the faint glow captured by infrared wavelengths. With their gaseous atmospheres, they can now be found by sensitive radio telescopes such as LOFAR, also opening up the possibility of tracking exoplanets similar to the gas giants that we have in our solar system.

“Elegast’s discovery opens up the possibility of measuring the properties of the magnetic fields of exoplanets, an important factor both in the analysis of their atmosphere and their evolution. This work brings a new method to find objects that, otherwise, would be too tenuous to be detected as it has been done in the last 25 years ”, said astronomer and co-author Michael Liu, from IfA.



