Astronomers Have Observed a Star Torn by a Black Hole

Scientists have succeeded in capturing the process of breaking up a star by a black hole, called spaghetti. In addition, since this process was caught at an early stage, it also enabled very detailed observations to be made.

Developments in the world of science, especially those observed in space, can sometimes come off from science fiction movies. Astronomers have signed under one of these observations. The researchers said they were able to capture the process by which a star was destroyed and destroyed by a black hole, with an unprecedented level of detail.

What allowed scientists to capture this powerful phenomenon is that telescopes around the world detect a new, powerful burst of light near a known supermassive black hole. Months later, observations showed that this was the extinction of a very distant sun.

Star shattered by a black hole

Astronomer Edo Berger of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said that half of the star is splitting into a black hole that is one million times the mass of the Sun, and the other half is ejected outward. Astronomers call this event ‘tidal disruption’. This event is described as a star getting too close to a black hole and breaking up through the process of ‘spagetizing’.

This event, which took place 215 million light years away, was caught quite early. Had it not been caught this early, what awaits scientists would be clouds enveloping the area. Kate Alexander of Northwestern University says if the black hole starts to drain materials, what they might see is dust and garbage.

Edo Berger says this event is very close and clear, which will help scientists understand such powerful forces. “The nature of these oscillations has been highly controversial so far. However, we have seen that the two regimes are interconnected by a single process,” Berger said.



