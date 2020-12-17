Astronomers discover radio waves generated by planet

Not only do stars emanate radio waves, but planets do. Astronomers from three universities have recorded radio explosions from a gas giant, and the novelty of the work comes from the fact that the planet is about 50 light years from Earth. It is the first time that planetary radio emissions have been captured beyond our Solar System.

Tau Boötis b is an exoplanet orbiting the main star of the binary system Tau Boötis, in the constellation of Boötes. It is a giant planet (at least four times larger than Jupiter) and revolves around its star in what is called a “torch orbit” – when the distance between the two is less than a seventh that separates Mercury from Sun (therefore, in addition to high temperatures, it is speculated that it is a gas giant). Originally, Tau Boötis was thought to be a brown dwarf.

To capture radio waves, the team led by Cornell University astronomer Jake D. Turner used the Dutch Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope. In 2018, astronomers began investigating radio emissions generated by Jupiter and extrapolated the values ​​to emulate those of a gas giant outside the Solar System. The results became a model for detecting exoplanets by scanning the cosmos over a distance of 40 to 100 light years.



