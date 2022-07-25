Astroneer: The best power installation for your base

As with any great expedition, there should always be a base for recreation, restoration and storage of things found during the journey. And when players begin their journey across the galaxy in Astroneer, they will need quite a lot of energy to literally fuel their space adventures in order to discover the secrets of the universe, although the number of bytes with which the player starts will not be enough to see them throughout the game.

While in the late game, players create bases on different types of planets with different levels of difficulty, the home planet of Silva, depicted as earth, since few resources are easily found on all planets, players will be able to use a wide range of ways to collect energy. As an astronomer of the intergalactic age of discovery, fans must discover not only new planets and resources, but also what equipment will benefit them the most.

The good news is that in Astroneer, players have a choice of generators, wind turbines and solar panels, and the slightly more difficult news is that they won’t be able to use them all on certain planets. However, for a home base on Silva, there is enough daylight to power solar panels and occasional gusts of wind for turbines, so the only problem early on is finding them. Since Astroneer has such immersive creation methods, this means that the more energy an item of equipment produces, the more difficult it is to build it, for example, using more bytes and materials. One of the best power generating pieces of equipment in the game is the RTG, but it costs 12,500 bytes to build, as well as some incredibly complex components, so players would be better off working with the resources they got first-hand before worrying about them. a lot about getting access to infinite power right now.

The early game can be a bit tricky, since only a certain amount of resources like malachite are available on Silva, which makes it difficult to use large energy storage facilities like RITEG immediately, and most astroners have to look for batteries and look for things. such as wind turbines and solar panels for use. Many players have developed what they think is the best approach to using basic power at the beginning of the game, although this often happens by trial and error. However, at the beginning it is strongly recommended that players have a rotating array of equipment so that they can work with solar panels during the day, and batteries of various sizes are on hand for night excursions.

Once the Astroneers have collected enough bytes and initial resources, such as plastic, which can be found on any planet, it will become easier for them to establish an alternating setup that does not require too much thought and matches the style of each player. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to how a base should be set up, as long as each player can fulfill their duties as a real astronomer and explore the galaxy in search of precious minerals and strange new planets. Nevertheless, it does not hurt to arrange everything in neat little rows, because a neat home base is a happy home base.

Astroneer is available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.