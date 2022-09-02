Astroneer: Rails System Guide

What are railway items in Astroneer? How to use railways in Astroneer?

The latest Astroneer update gives players the opportunity to create their own railway system. With this update, players get a lot of new items that they can explore and create. The new railway system in Astroneer, from stations to individual sections of rails, can be a daunting task to get used to.

The Astroneer item catalog now boasts over 7000 bytes of iron items that players can invest in their world. Getting all these items, the materials they require, and the printers that create them can be very challenging for players. For those who want to get used to the new aspect of Astroneer, this guide is here to help.

What are railway items in Astroneer?

The list of new items starts with a train station that functions as it sounds and allows players to load and unload resources from their trains. These trains may include railway steam locomotives that function as personal transport and increase the speed of the wagons to which they are attached, and railway wagons that are used to transport resources such as malachite, the material used for copper in Astroneer. A specialized railway locomotive, known as C.O.L.E., functions as a faster version of a railway steam locomotive.

The station and railway wagons function by connecting to railway poles, the backbone of railways capable of channeling energy and oxygen between bases, and high railway poles. The last element associated with the railway is the railway junctions that divide the railway lines along several tracks.

Name Unlock Cost Recipe printed at a railway station 2500 bytes 2 titanium, 1 copper, 1 quartz Large Printer C.O.L.E. Reward for a companion’s mission on a journey N/A N/A Railway locomotive 1000 bytes 1 resin, 1 aluminum, 1 copper Medium printer car 1500 bytes 2 resin, 1 aluminum Medium rail post for Printer 750 Bytes 1 Resin, 1 Aluminum Small Printer High rail post 750 Bytes 1 Resin, 1 Aluminum small Rail Connector for Printer 1000 bytes 2 Aluminum Medium Printer

How to use railways in Astroneer?

After unlocking these items, players can start building their own railroad tracks. In general, these items represent a fast form of transportation, especially for moving resources over long distances. Collecting resources can be limited to the player’s backpack, and given the size of the planets in Astroneer, transporting resources can become a daunting task. Players can now set up bases in resource-rich areas and plot routes back and forth.

By putting one resin and one aluminum in a small printer, you will create either a bundle of railway racks or a tall bundle of railway racks, each containing 10 separate racks. Once in the possession of the player, any of these types of pillars can be placed on any terrain (including walls and ceilings), and a color dial on the base will indicate the quality of placement. White means that the placement is valid, but not optimal, blue means that the placement has an optimal length, and pink means that the placement is unacceptable. Fortunately, Astroneer allows players to rotate them by holding them in their hands.

By placing railway lines, players can invest in a railway station. Although it is not absolutely necessary, the railway station can automate the process of loading and unloading materials, as well as automate the movement of cars. Because of this automation feature and their energy cost, it is important to plan the bases well in Astroneer before turning on the railway station.

In general, cars can run without engines, but they work much slower. In any case, players can connect wagons and locomotives until there are six of them in one train. Achieving this number will require significant investment in laterite, an Astroneer resource for aluminum production. However, it should be noted that wagons (1 power per second), railway locomotives (3 power per second) and C.O.L.E. (3 energy per second) require energy to operate, and these requirements are summed up.

Astroneer is available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.