Astronauts took action for the leak in the ISS!

NASA astronauts working on the International Space Station have been struggling with a serious problem lately. They are working to find and repair the small air leak in the space station.

The International Space Station is on the agenda with an air leak!

While an air leak in a space station in orbit of the Earth appears to be a significant risk, NASA stated that it does not pose an immediate danger to the crew or the space station. It is said that some air leakage from the station is normal and has been on NASA’s radar for a while.

The first symptoms were seen in September 2019. However, after the increase in leakage started, it was decided to accelerate the work to find the source. Currently, the crew at the ISS include NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin.

The trio started looking for the leak on Friday. Once the source of the leak is identified, the crew will decide if it can be repaired. It is not clear which repair methods to use, but NASA definitely has a plan.



