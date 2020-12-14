Astronauts take spiders to International Space Station

Recently, scientists took spiders to the International Space Station to study their behavior in zero-gravity environments. Specifically, one of the focuses of the study was to understand how the production of its webs would be far from its natural habitat. According to the study published on Thursday (3) on the Springer website, they have adapted very well.

The small spiders managed to produce webs following the guidance of light sources, remaining even more symmetrical without the presence of gravity. Although quite unusual, this would not be the first attempt to take arachnids into space.

In 2008, after some spiders escaped and joined in a small cage, the production of the web ended up isolating them from the flies that would serve to feed them. In a short time, the fly population grew so much that it was impossible to observe its interior.

Arachnid design

Spiders seem to have a sort of “plan-b” for situations like this. Typically, they build the main points of the webs in the upper main part, to facilitate their descent to the prey captured in the center. Without gravity, the spiders remained symmetrical around the lamp present in the environment built for them, indicating that they are also capable of using light sources, such as the lamp or the Sun, to continue their work.

Samuel Zschokke, co-author of the study, commented: “It seems surprising that spiders have a backup system for guidance like this, since they were never exposed to a weightless environment during their evolution.” See more details in the video below.



