Astronauts: how do they live in space?

Taking a vacation trip whose destination is a few hundred kilometers above Earth, instead of going to the beach or the countryside, is something that will be possible in the not too distant future for those who have the courage – and a fortune available to use with space tourism.

The “hotel” is likely to be the International Space Station (ISS), located just over 400 kilometers in altitude and orbiting the planet once every 92 minutes, traveling at 27,700 km / h, where some astronauts live.

In the orbital laboratory, these professionals have a routine similar to the terrestrial. They eat, sleep, do their physiological needs, work and play, having to adapt all activities to the zero-gravity environment, which affects the body in several ways.

Faced with this challenge, have you ever imagined how dangerous it can be (there are risks like space radiation), curious and complicated life in orbit? Discover how astronauts live in space, knowing a little of the routine on the ISS.

Astronaut foods

In the first space trips, food was made available in paste or powder, requiring the addition of water and the use of a straw. This solution is still used in some dishes, but the menu is already much broader, and may include fruits, sweets etc.

There is even ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise to season the food, while salt and pepper are provided only in liquid form, to prevent the grains from spreading through the Station and causing damage. Speaking of liquids, the drinks are mostly rehydratable, needing to add water to the powder to consume them.

The station’s kitchen has an oven and gained its first refrigerators in 2020. Another detail is that when eating, astronauts attach food to a tray, which can be tied to the body or to the wall.

And the space toilet, how does it work?

The time to use the bathroom in space is another big challenge. To urinate and defecate, they have a system that sucks air and waste into tanks. The liquid wastes are recycled and transformed into water, scarce there, while the solids are stored for disposal in soil.

Each astronaut has his own urinal funnel, connected to the toilet hose when using it, while the process of defecating is a little more complicated, requiring the individual to be completely attached to the seat.