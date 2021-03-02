Astronaut Kate Rubin wanders at an altitude of 420,000 m

Those who are used to going out for lunch on Sundays were not impressed when astronaut Kate Rubins, from the International Space Station (ISS), left to “take a walk” yesterday (28) on a walk over Brazil, about 420 thousand meters high.

The molecular biologist from the small town of Farmington, USA, left the space laboratory to perform external work together with her colleague Victor Glover, the same as on Saturday (27) had a lively chat broadcast on TV with Vice President Kamala Harris, in honor of Black History Month.

Space walking tasks, called extra-vehicular activities (EVA), included assembling and installing modification kits to update solar panels. NASA broadcast the 7 hours and 4 minutes of the “tour”, which ended at 3:16 pm on Sunday, Brasília time.

Five around the world on a Sunday afternoon

As astronaut Kate Rubins continues work to secure a bolt on the bracket support structures at the base of the solar arrays, the @Space_Station is flying 261 miles over Venezuela and is about to pass over Brazil. pic.twitter.com/zTcPxaplEX

– NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

As the ISS orbits the Earth about once every 90 minutes, we can conclude that the pair easily beat Phileas Fogg’s time in the Jules Verne novel (Around the World in Eighty Days), by circling our planet almost five times on a single Sunday afternoon.

After the astronauts returned to the ISS, NASA considered the activity a success. This was Rubins’ third tour, which now completes a total of 19 hours and 50 minutes of space walk; and also Glover’s third, which reaches 19 hours and 20 minutes in space.