Astrominas: USP Announces Science Course For Girls Only

Astrominas: The Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences (IAG) of the University of São Paulo (USP) has opened registration for the second edition of the Astrominas project, which will have the theme “Empowering girls through science.” Young people between 14 and 17 years old who identify with the female gender (cis and trans) and have access to the internet can participate.

This year, over three weeks, experiments, murals, conversation circles, university debates and lectures on Astronomy, Geophysics, Atmospheric Sciences, Oceanography, Mathematics, Physics, Geoscience and Chemistry will be offered. In addition, activities totally online and free will take place from Monday to Friday, with an average duration of three hours a day.

“Our goal is to facilitate the access of young students to the university, strengthening their contact with women scientists – thus stimulating the choice and maintenance of careers in Science and Technology and deconstructing the idea that the exact sciences are not for girls” , highlights the initiative’s website.

How to apply?

Students wishing to participate in Astrominas must complete the form by June 7 and be regularly enrolled in a basic education school. In total, there are plans to offer 600 vacancies, a number that can be expanded.

Finally, the selection will take place via a draw on June 11th, and the actions start on June 28th and end on July 23rd. All participants will receive a digital certificate upon fulfillment of the proposals. To learn more, just click here.