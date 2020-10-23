Astrology, women who don’t need a partner to be happy

There are women who do not lose sleep in finding a partner because they are independent enough that their happiness depends on it. The reason for this feeling, according to astrology, is written in the stars, as there are zodiac signs who enjoy being single and do not tend to sacrifice their freedom for romance.

While they enjoy love and can be quite romantic, the following Zodiac women are happy without the need for a partner.

Aries

They are competitive and ambitious, so their goals and dreams are their priority. They are not one of those who stop pursuing their goals for a romance, much less, if they do not feel loved and valued.

Leo

They like to shine and be the center of attention, in addition, they have immense self-esteem and are characterized by being very safe. They are not willing to waste time with someone who does not give them the attention they need.

Aquarium

They are incredibly attractive and charismatic, which makes them highly sought after by other signs. However, for them the most important thing is their freedom.

Pisces

Although they are very romantic and dreamy women, they are also shy and introverted. So they don’t dislike being single for a reason: They don’t want anyone to break their hearts.



