Astro Slide made 5G by Planet Computers

Little by little we are seeing phones with different designs like the LG Wing, which was made official in September 2020. Now another new phone is debuting through a successful campaign on Indiegogo: the Astro Slide Transformer, which arrives with a physical keyboard that will certainly arouse the nostalgia of many when typing.

One of the features that draws the most attention regarding the Astro Slide Transformer is its physical keyboard illuminated in the QWERTY pattern that appears when you slide the phone sideways, however it has much more than that. Starting with the operating system, which has no locks, that way you can use from Android to Linux or even SailfishOS.

Speaking of technical specifications, the Astro Slide has a 6.53-inch screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 800 and it even gained some improvements, such as an increase from 6 to 8GB of RAM and a selfie camera from 13MP compared to what was initially announced on Indiegogo, a 5MP.

The battery will be 3,500mAh with standard fast charging and wireless support. The internal storage is 128GB. At the rear we have a single 48MP camera. The set is complete with stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.

If you are concerned about thickness, the Astro Slide is 15mm and weighs 300 grams. The current price is US $ 644 or R $ 3,404.44 in direct conversion for those who participate in the pre-sale. The launch will be in June 2021.