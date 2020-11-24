Astro Playroom, analysis; a gift for Playstation fans

The new Astro is the definitive crowning of a Team Asobi whose talent already deserves a big game Astro Playroom is easy to ignore.

There is no expectation about him, he is discreetly included on PS5 as one more option on the menu and in the media it is not surprising that he is overshadowed by shots like Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls. It doesn’t even have its guaranteed role as the mandatory “family game” at console launch, with strong alternatives present like Little Big Planet and its co-op. It is not a game whose place is easily understood before playing it, it is something that we discover once we get to the controls of the DualSense.

Team Asobi is rightfully becoming one of the brightest stars of SIE Japan’s internal teams. Although the role of Japanese studios within Sony’s world studios pales in the media alongside the Naughty Dog, Guerrilla, Insomniac, etc… it is clear that there is a lot of talent in the Tokyo offices. They already demonstrated it with Rescue Mission, at a time when Sony’s virtual reality glasses needed a flagship game, creating not only a magnificent platform, but a tangible demonstration of how VR can promote traditional genres without having to stick to the immersion of the first person. With Playroom they once again play the role of tailors to create a tailored suit, which in this case is a creative tour of the possibilities of the new command, but also something else.

Although its technical demo role is impressive and we will comment on it, we do not want that facet to completely cover the heart and good work that Astro gives off as a game and as a tribute to Playstation. In what seems like a clear promotion of the character to Sony’s “mascot”, Playroom pays tribute to the characters, sagas and moments that have marked the trajectory of the Sony console since its launch in 1995, in a friendly and awakening way. curiosity, raising the set to new heights above the intrinsic quality of the game we have in our hands.

Astro Playroom £as a game

Included by default in our brand new PS5 we will find Astro Playroom. It is not new that Sony offers free apps and semi-games. The original Playstation had an arch-remembered Demo 1, in which we could see for the first time fragments of games like Wipeout, Tekken 2 or the iconic T-Rex demo. On PS3 in Japan there was the nice application starring the bull cat, which offered information, recommendations, news and celebrated important holidays with us. In PS3 we also found Home, Sony’s attempt to materialize in a palpable way the online capabilities of the console. They all share an idea of ​​trying to illustrate certain capabilities of the console, but they were proper games and this is a point that is worth highlighting here: Playroom is a game with all the letters, an attractive platform with collectible elements. It is not a demo or a hobby, which sets it apart from other initiatives.

Astro’s premise is to explore our own Playstation 5, visiting four thematic areas related to aspects of the console such as the cooling system, the ultra-fast data transmission, the CPU or the memory, cleaning up the “bugs” that appear to us. , solving problems and collecting consoles and peripherals from the past of Playstation so that other stars can play. The protagonist will use his jumps, thrusters and punches as the main tools to explore each area and find everything that the game hides.

In this facet we find another great work by Team Asobi, with a not inconsiderable knowledge of how to plan movement, inertia, jumps and cameras for the maximum enjoyment of the player. There is an undeniable “Nintendo flavor” in the way the mechanics and essentials are set up, a comparison is not at all easy for any studio to come by even today. It is not a very long game, but it has enough secrets to discover and some additional extras that extend the life of the set and give it enough travel so that it does not fall short, without being a game comparable in content to what it would be required of a commercial product.

It’s a friendly game with hardly any difficulty peaks and a simple progression. Where his skills as a platform that could be much more demanding is better appreciated is in a special section called “races”, linear phases made to order to invite the player to complete them in the shortest possible time, competing against the times of players from all over the world. It is in these phases when the exquisiteness of the formal aspects is most appreciated



