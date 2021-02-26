Astro Gaming launches the Astro A20 headset

Astro Gaming announced, on Thursday (25), the launch in Brazil of the second generation of the Astro A20 headset. The gamer peripheral, which is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PC and Mac, has a suggested price of R $ 1,199.90.

The accessory has a wireless connection, which guarantees connectivity of up to 15 meters and a frequency of 2.4 GHz. The Astro A20 has a USB transmitter receiver and “flip-to-mute” technology, which is used to mute chat only lifting the headset.

Astro Gaming

According to Astro Gaming, the device has been improved over the previous version to deliver better performance for players. The equipment is lighter, more durable and comes with “Astro Audio V2”, technology developed to reproduce high-pitched sounds without fatigue, clear doctors and low-distortion-free bass.

According to the company, the Astro A20 battery lasts more than 15 hours and it can be charged using the USB-C cable that is included in the kit. The headset comes with three presets: one to project more accurate bass sounds; the PRO mode, to reproduce precise and detailed mids and trebles for streamers and professional players, and the Studio, which configures the device for films and music.