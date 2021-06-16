Astria Ascend: RPG With Veterans of The Genre Arrives in September

Astria Ascend: Perhaps many don’t know Astria Ascending, but for RPG fans it’s certainly a title to stay on the radar. Starting with the release date, Artisan Studios and Dear Villagers have announced that the game will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Switch starting September 30th.

For those who like to check out the team behind a game, this RPG has big names in its production team. The story, for example, is courtesy of Kazuhige Nojima (who worked on Final Fantasy VII and VIII, Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2), while the music was under the responsibility of Hitoshi Sakimoto (of Valkyria Chronicles).

Check out the latest trailer for the game below:

As you can see in the recording above, the group will consist of eight characters with different abilities and characteristics, in addition to featuring combats that use a focus system (you can choose different parts of the opponent to attack), dynamic weather and five different cities to visit .

So, did you like what the RPG brings in its package? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.