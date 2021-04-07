AstraZeneca vaccine may be Blood clot

On Wednesday (17), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported the discovery of a possible relationship between the AstraZeneca / Oxoford vaccine against COVID-19 and the emergence of rare cases of blood clots. In the statement, the entity also explained that, even in this context, the protection benefits promoted by the compound outweigh the risks offered by a large margin.

The conclusion was issued by the organization after experts re-evaluated atypical cases of blood clots in vaccinated people. According to the new results, the side effect appears to be more prevalent in women under the age of 60, but there is still insufficient evidence to define a more accurate risk factor.

In view of the recent facts, the EMA requested that both health professionals and other vaccinated groups pay attention to the main symptoms of the side effect, in order to avoid casualties and improve data collection. Those affected by the problem may experience shortness of breath, pain in the chest area, swelling in the legs and persistent abdominal pain. In addition, neurological symptoms were also observed, such as persistent headache and impaired vision.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke commented on the case during a meeting and stressed the importance of the vaccine to save lives: “The risk of mortality from COVID is much greater than the risk of mortality from these side effects,” he says. , “I think it’s important that we get the message across that vaccines will help us in the fight against COVID and we need to continue using these vaccines,” he concludes.