AstraZeneca: Tests raise suspicion of vaccine

One of the most awaited vaccines in the West, that of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University consortium, went from heaven to hell when it announced, last Monday (23), the result of the effectiveness of up to 90% of its immunizer. Amid rejoicing celebrations by the British press and politicians, Astra Zeneca acknowledged a critical error in the dosage received by some study participants.

The controversy immediately began to raise doubts as to whether the initially spectacular effectiveness of the vaccine will be confirmed after further trials that will be needed. For scientists and industry experts, the error is not isolated and there are several irregularities and omissions in the way AstraZeneca released the data.

American authorities confirmed that the results were unclear and, to make matters worse, he was the head of the main federal vaccination initiative, not the company, the first to reveal that the most promising results of the vaccine were not reflecting the data of people elderly women.

What happened to the AstraZeneca tests?

The program touted by AstraZeneca as 90% effective involved participants who received half a dose of the vaccine, followed by a full dose a month later. The least effective program involved two full doses. In the announcement, the manufacturer explained that less than 2,800 participants took a lower starting dose, while the rest (about 8,900 people) received both full doses.

The question that immediately arose was: why such a wide variation in the effectiveness of the vaccine at different doses? Finally, and stranger: why did a smaller dose produce better results? Neither the researchers at AstraZececa nor those at the University of Oxford were able to answer these questions.

On Wednesday (25), the AstraZeneca executive in charge of the research, Menelas Pangalos, explained that the error in the dosage was made by an outsourced firm and that, as soon as detected, the regulators were immediately notified, and authorized the continuation of the testing. , even with different doses.

With the advent of this accidental half-dose issue, Pangalos said the company will run a global test to compare the two dosing regimens. The number of participants involved has not yet been revealed, but the executive has already said it will be in the thousands.



