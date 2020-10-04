Aston Villa gives Liverpool a historic defeat

In the fourth week of the English Premier League, Liverpool, the last champion, lost to Aston Villa on the road with a historical score of 7-2 and got its first loss of this season.

In the match played at Villa Park Stadium, Ollie Watkins scored the goals that brought the home team the victory at the 4th, 22nd and 39th minutes, John McGinn at the 35th minute, Ross Barkley at the 55th minute, and Jack Grealish at the 66th and 75th minutes. Muhammed Salah scored Liverpool’s goals in the 33rd and 60th minutes.

Liverpool saw 7 goals in his castle after 57 years. Liverpool, which lost 7-2 to Tottenham in the match played in the Premier League on April 15, 1963, lost to Aston Villa with the same score after 57 years.

Liverpool also made history as the first team to score 7 goals in the season after being champion in the Premier League.

Missing a game in the league, Aston Villa increased its score to 9 and moved to second place, while Liverpool with the same score remained 5th.



