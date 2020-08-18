Aston Martin New James Bond Movie 007 Edition Models

Wishing to celebrate the arrival of the new James Bond movie, Aston Martin announced two new 007 Edition models exclusive to the film. Both vehicles will be limited production and will be delivered to their owners in the first quarter of 2021.

One of the most iconic characters in movie history, James Bond traditionally always drives the vehicles of British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin. In No Time to Die, the 25th movie of the endless series, this tradition will not change and we will see two separate Aston Martin used by Bond in the film.

Aston Martin made a new announcement for James Bond: No Time to Die, which will be released in November, and announced that it will release two limited edition Aston Martin 007 Edition models specific to the film. We’ll see Aston Martin DB5 and DBS Superleggera in the movie. Special models to be produced in limited numbers will be the Vantage 007 Edition and DBS Superleggera 007 Edition.

The Vantage 007 Edition is mainly based on the Aston Martin V8 from the 1987 movie Living Daylights. The vehicle, which has a special color called Cumberland Gray, has a special grille design and chrome frames. In addition, the interior of the vehicle has an obsidian black leather design.

DBS Superleggera 007 Edition, as the name suggests, refers to the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The vehicle, which has Ceramic Gray color, adds charisma to its charisma with black carbon fiber details. The vehicle, which will be produced only 25 units, is powered by a 5.2-liter v12 engine with 715 horsepower.

Expressing that they see themselves as part of the James Bond series, Aston Martin Vice President and Creative Director Marek Reichman stated that it is exciting to produce the 007 Edition models. Although the price tag of James Bond special cars is not disclosed, the vehicles will reach their owners in the first quarter of 2021.



