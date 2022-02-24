Assetto Corsa Competizione: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Assetto Corsa: We tell you where to buy the game, price and what editions Assetto Corsa Competizione has when it arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. To run. Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives this February 24 on new generation consoles. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S receive a native version with which to squeeze their hardware. All those with a copy of PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the new one at no additional cost. If not, we will tell you what improvements you will find and where you can buy it.

What price and editions does Assetto Corsa Competizione have for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Assetto Corsa Competizione makes its debut in these systems with a single standard edition. However, in physical format, the day one edition has been marketed, which includes the GT World Challenge 2020 additional content. The package will only be for sale in the reserved copies and those of the first batch.

The GT World Challenge 2020 includes the following elements:

Imola Circuit

Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2020

More than 60 new distinctive colors

All tickets for drivers and teams to GT World Challenge 2020

New Pirelli 2020 DHE tire model

New BoP of the 2020 GT World Challenge Season

This DLC is available separately on PS Store, Microsoft Store and Steam.

You can purchase Assetto Corsa Competizione at a price of 39.99 euros in both physical and digital formats. As we said at the beginning, the update is free if you already have it on PS4 or Xbox One.