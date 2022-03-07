Assetto Corsa Competition, Analysis On PS5 And Xbox Series

Assetto Corsa: Kunos Simulazioni launches the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Assetto Corsa Competizione, available at no additional cost if you own it in the last generation. Assetto Corsa Competizione debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with an edition designed to squeeze the capabilities of the new consoles. Kunos Simulazioni’s work has not been the best when it comes to its console saga. During the last generation we already detected problems that compromised the experience. When we talk about a sports simulator of these characteristics, unstable performance on the asphalt is a difficult barrier to overcome.

Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5 analysis new generation

However, the Italians have put more performance into a title that is already technically demanding. Our passage through the new generation version leaves us with the best image of Competizione on console. Of course, the rough edges that we already suffered during its launch on PC remain.

New generation Assetto Corsa

Before evaluating this native version, we must remind you that the update is free for all those who have a copy of Assetto Corsa Competizione for PS4 or Xbox One. From this moment on, you can automatically receive it on your same family of consoles at no additional cost. The progress you’ve made can be carried over to pick up where you left off.

During our analysis we have used the PS5 version to see first-hand what the Italians are proposing. The truth is that the result of getting behind the wheel is night and day. In the comparison between the two generations, the current one allows you to compete in a more agile and solid way compared to what we were used to in the previous one.

The study proposes 4K resolution as a base with a target rate of 60 images per second. The image renders crisp and clean of artifacts caused by upscaling. It boasts of graphic muscle from the benefits that the use of Unreal Engine 4 allows, both for the interiors (quite detailed) and for the lighting changes in real time. And it is that we must remember that the weather and the daily cycle is dynamic since its original launch.