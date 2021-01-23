Assets in Coinbase exceeded $ 90 billion

The Coinbase platform announced the current figures and accordingly, the US-based exchange has more than 43 million verified users. However, the total value of the assets stored in the stock exchange has exceeded $ 90 billion. More than 50 percent of these are assets controlled by Coinbase Custody, the company’s custodian.

The information in the “About” section of the recently updated platform shows that Coinbase, which is available in more than 100 countries, has over 1200 employees. In the internet archive record of the same page dated January 14, 2021, it is stated that assets worth more than $ 25 billion are stored on the platform, there are more than 35 million verified users and more than 1000 employees.

While Coinbase greatly increases both the number of users and the amount of assets held on the platform, it is also preparing for an IPO. Coinbase, which applied to the SEC for an IPO last month, is expected to go public in the coming months. At this point, the most curious thing is how Coinbase will reach a valuation. FTX had recently begun listing Coinbase’s tokenized pre-IPO share and is currently trading at $ 274. This brings the market value closer to 70 billion dollars. The numbers can of course change when the Coinbase shares are actually launched.