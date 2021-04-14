Assassin’s Creed: writer would like to set a game in Brazil

Assassin’s Creed: The historic fantasy of Assassin’s Creed allows dozens of scenarios to be speculated for the next game in the franchise. This time, one of the title’s writers suggested a scenario very familiar to us: Brazil.

Alain Mercieca, who worked on AC: Valhalla and AC: Origins, revealed his desire to see the group of assassins on Brazilian soil in an interview released on Monday (12), by The Gamer.

“I feel that there is a rich culture in South America that the brand has yet to fully explore, from the Incas to the Spanish conquistadors. It is a very fascinating time. Although Black Flag spoke in part about this, I am feeling (most attracted) to the Brazilian region ”, revealed Mercieca.

Despite citing our country by name, this is not an indication that the next game will be set here. Especially because the professional also mentioned another place where he would find it interesting to base the story.

“There are many (possibilities) to choose from. As someone obsessed with history, you could get me excited about a group of warriors in a lost society on the island of Malta, ”he exemplified.

Among the rumors, there are those who say that the title to come will be based on feudal Japan. The information, which has not been made official, still shows that the game will have a single female protagonist and that it would be released exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

And do you prefer an environment in Asia or Brazil for the next Assassin’s Creed? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!