Assassin’s Creed Wins World Tour With Symphony Orchestra in 2023

Assassin’s Creed: Ubisoft announced this week that, as part of Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary celebration, a symphony orchestra has been hired to perform on the most iconic soundtracks in games over the years. The Overlook Events orchestra has already scheduled a world tour of performances, which is called Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure.

“Music has always played a central role in the Assassin’s Creed experience, and I am delighted to participate in the Overlook Events Symphonic Adventures Concert to celebrate the music, mythology and rich stories of the Assassin’s Creed series,” said one of the soundtrack composers for the games, Jesper Kyd.

More than 100 songs that appeared throughout the series’ games will be played, in a show of about two hours, with 80 musicians playing in the orchestra. In addition to Kyd, the list of songwriters mentions Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, Austin Wintory, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Phillips, Elitsa Alexandrova, Chris Tilton, Ryan Amon and The Flight.

The first Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventures performance takes place on October 29, 2022. The world tour, which will take the orchestra to perform in other countries, starts only in 2023, however, tickets are now on sale!