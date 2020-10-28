Assassin’s Creed will also feature animation

The assassins saga will also expand with a live action series on Netflix, to which other sagas will be added.

Ubisoft has announced an agreement with Netflix to produce a live action series based on Assassin’s Creed on Netflix, as we published on MeriStation. However, the signing of this contract will go beyond a single product. In a press release, the French company has reported that both companies “will make good use of the invaluable background of dynamic stories of the iconic video game”, so that on the horizon there are “live action adaptations, animated series and anime”.

At the moment, Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix are developing the series in real action, which according to the press release, is still in the preliminary stages. They are looking for a showrunner for a series that will “mix various genres” and will feature Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik as executive producers.

Excited with new projects

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic series,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television in Los Angeles. “We are excited to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we are looking forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Netflix, meanwhile, have declared to be “delighted to collaborate with Ubisoft.” This has been stated by Peter Friendlander, vice president of the platform’s original series section. “Building on its impressive historical worlds and enormous global popularity as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, our commitment will be to carefully craft an epic and exciting entertainment product based on this iconic IP, and ensuring that game fans and subscribers around the world alike have a deeper experience.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next game in the series, which will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia on November 10. The PS5 version will be available when the console comes out



