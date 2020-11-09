Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will welcome Odin with open arm

The Dark Ages are one of the darkest and bloodiest in our history. Perhaps that is why it fascinates us and generates so much curiosity. The period occurred shortly after the destruction of Rome, when several tribes took over the Old Continent. The Nordics gained notoriety soon after. His personality was created by the Saxons, when the invasion of England began.

Vikings are in fashion! In recent years we have seen a flurry of market launches that have helped us to label them. It is logical that Ubisoft would not be left out and brought them to the Assassin’s Creed saga, which has passed through practically every moment of human history. And isn’t it that the result was very good? Sit in the chair, click on the like and let’s go to another review on the Voxel channel on youtube!

A Northern Lights

Developed by Ubisoft Montréal, which has been in charge of the series since its inception, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uses the AnvilNext 2.0 graphics engine and this really surprises. As much as it has more than 5 years of life, the new flagship of the company achieved a graphic beauty never seen in the series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla transposes the beauty of the wonderful northern lights. We can follow two distinct moments of the game’s construction. The first reflects the visa in the Nordic countries. The second, the one found in England.

To depict the icy mountains and the cold of Norway, Ubisoft used several shades of black to bring the scene to life. The closest possible graphic comparison is found in Deep Silver’s Metro Exodus.

In England, the colors used have a more pastel tone, with forests and buildings in keeping with the region. Valhalla also appropriates very well the best technological resources available on the market. It is worth following the smoke from the candles and the light provided in cold and closed environments.

Whether through clouds, climate or culture, immersion is the best possible. I didn’t get that feeling in Odissey. However, Valhalla creates an absolute ambiance of the time. From the small details of the villages to the clothing and faces of the characters. Everything fits together in the best possible way.

I used a good machine to test the game on the PC. An i9 9900k processor and an RTX 2080 ti got the job done in 1080p. However, in 4K, we notice the problems already found in other games in the series. They are very heavy and poorly optimized. Let’s see if with DLSS 2.0 the situation improves.

Prepare your revenge

AC Valhalla impresses with its narrative. It takes shape and involves you in the face of adventure. Without going into spoilers, the story of the main character is very similar to that found in the series The Last Kingdom. During a celebration between clans, a Viking breaks the peace and destroys the entire family of Eivor.

After escaping, you are adopted by another clan and will do anything to get revenge on your parents’ killer. For that, he will count on the help of his adopted brother, who also has blood in his eyes.



