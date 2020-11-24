Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will turn it into a real board game

It is a dice game that Vikings in the video game are used to playing when time permits. Ubisoft Montreal’s new production, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, isn’t just about fighting Christian enemies. Eivor, his clan and the rest of the Viking families enjoy the orlog, a minigame created expressly for the title. Ubisoft has also announced that this diversion will transcend fiction to become a real board game. To do this, they have signed an agreement with PureArts to offer the physical edition of the orlog in 2021.

The minigame always faces two players. Each of them rolls dice, which are painted with different symbols: the ax, the arrow, the shield or the hand. These icons represent an ability that can be used against the opponent. However, if they are not satisfied with the roll, you can do it again to select the dice that you think are the most convenient to win the game.

Upgrading from PS4 to PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Although the upgrade to the next generation is free for all players who have purchased the previous version, Ubisoft is investigating an issue that has also affected Watch Dogs Legion. And it is that certain users of the Sony console have discovered that they cannot access the improved version of these games.

The title, developed by Ubisoft Montreal, takes us back to the 9th century, a time when the Christian kingdoms of ancient Britain struggled with the goal of achieving hegemony. The Clan of the Raven led by Eivor decides to leave their native Norway and land on English lands. There he will have to build a permanent settlement, improve his situation, establish alliances and safeguard his own, all this in a context in which two large organizations operate in the shadows. The war between Assassins (the Hidden) and Templars (the Ancients) continues.



