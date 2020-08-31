Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reward the most curious

Ubisoft’s ambitious title will be packed with content. Those who manage to discover the hidden mysteries in their world will always be rewarded.

Ubisoft wants to reward players who dig the most into the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The one that is postulated as one of the largest projects in the history of the company, scheduled for this month of November, will reward the most curious users who manage to discover the secrets hidden in the scenarios.

In a meeting with GamesRadar, the narrative director of the title, Darby McDevitt, has declared that the mythological component of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be vast, with fantastic elements that will dazzle the most enthusiastic of this type of stories. Those who are reflected in that profile will find a multitude of derived stories and discoveries related to this cosmogony, always to give context to the fictional universe that will be created in this recreation of the Great Britain of Norse mythology.

“We have put a lot of care and effort into rewarding users who want to go off the beaten track,” says McDevitt. “There’s also a lot of additional seasoning for the world, a lot of behind-the-scenes narrative. You will have to look for it. The most curious will be rewarded in our game ”. Although the design pattern established by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins is followed in many respects, in Valhalla there will be great novelties and differences; in fact, there will be no side quests.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches worldwide on November 17

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will go on sale in stores around the world in physical and digital formats on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X it will also do so on a date to be determined in 2020, presumably also at launch, with a free update for those who buy it in the current generation. It is confirmed that it will run at 4K and 30 FPS “minimum”.

Ubisoft has promised not to raise the price of its games on PS5 and Xbox Series X, unlike other major publishers. In this way, the usual standard versions will maintain the price we have been used to for years: 69.99 euros maximum.



