Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get a big update

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to get updates. Free to Valhalla has added various contents of Yule Season update. One of them was a series of task called River Raids. Ubisoft stated that Valhalla will bring free content to all Valhalla players on the update map. These free content will continue to come. In addition, Valhalla is still a voice seda from two large expansion packages. The Wrath of the Druids expansion package will come in the spring as mentioned on the update map.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.2 update will be published tomorrow

Valhalla’s 1.2 update will be published tomorrow. The update adds a feature called “transmog” to the game. The transmog gives the appearance of another equipment to a desired equipment. This feature is used in some games and these, World of Warcraft, AC: Odyssey, Immortal Fenyx Rising. Transmog is presented to the player by Blacksmith Gunnar. Gunnar is applying this feature to your equipment for 50 silver.

The main purpose here is to change their appearance without changing arms and armor stats. The update will add a feature to Synin (raven) that is your eye in the sky. With Raven’s Loot, a new ability, Synin will loot your enemies you kill with ranged weapons. Finally, the 1.2 update will be started on March 18 and add the Ostara festival to the Ostara festival until 8 April.