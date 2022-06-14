Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature a free “Forgotten Saga” game mode

The new free game mode of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla called The Forgotten Saga will take players to Niflheim this summer. In the last part of the historical sci-fi franchise, players play the role of Avor, a cunning Viking warrior who leads his people into expansion to the British Isles and beyond. Since its release in 2020, Ubisoft has continued to expand the game, releasing a recent update to the arsenal and equipment kits of AC Valhalla, which introduces important new features for free.

As a sequel to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its setting of Ancient Greece, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla aims to recreate Norway and England as they were in the 870s. Players can customize the gender and appearance of the main character Avor, but according to the plot of the game, they always take on the role of a fierce Viking warrior seeking to deliver his people to new worlds. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story additions, such as Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarok, continued the storyline of Avor, taking players to completely new locations. Smaller free updates have also improved performance over time, adding new content and quality of life improvements. For example, the April update of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arsenal gave players the opportunity to display unique loot and form their own equipment.

Today Ubisoft (via YouTube) announced a roguelike Forgotten Saga game mode that will be added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free this summer. In a new adventure, Odin will travel to the dark kingdom of Niflheim and fight Hel, the Scandinavian goddess of death. Although the insurmountable challenges of the game mode will undoubtedly lead to Odin’s death, the powerful deity can go forward, receiving new improvements and items that make him stronger over time. The Forgotten Saga will allow fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to fight powerful opponents and defeat death itself when it is released for free this summer.

Along with The Forgotten Saga, Ubisoft recently announced that a separate version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Discovery Tour is now available on consoles and in Google Stadia. The popular mode introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins removes battles from the game, instead inviting players on a tour of the Viking Age and its various attractions. Guided tours immerse players in the long-lost Viking society, shedding light on both everyday life and the main historical events of that period. The Discovery Tour educational mode was previously available separately on PC, but now Xbox, PlayStation and Google Stadia users can also purchase it separately.

Since the launch of Assassin’s Creed, Valhalla has provided players with a huge amount of content through which to fight, climb and sneak during the epic journey of Avor. The Forgotten Saga is a roguelike adventure in the kingdom of Niflheim, which promises to give even more unpredictable impressions in the role of Odin the All-Father. The Forgotten Saga, the latest installment of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s free content, will take every fan to a whole new realm of adventure.