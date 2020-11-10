Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will change character description

Ubisoft has taken note after a user on Twitter reported that the language used was not appropriate. Eivor has not escaped the controversy.

The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (don’t miss MeriStation’s analysis!), A Viking warrior who does not hesitate to smash the heads of his enemies against a wall, must also face formidable enemies. One of them is Eorforwine, a fighter who will put our Viking in trouble. Of course, her description has generated some controversy, since a user on Twitter has denounced that the language used is prejudicial. The mercenary had a childhood accident that burned her face. Embarrassed, she channels that feeling through violence. Faced with this situation, Ubisoft has announced that it will modify it in a future update.

“I have not included this in my impressions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it is equally important to point it out,” wrote Courtney Craven. “This is the description in the game, it is absolutely intolerable to talk about facial differences in this way. Game writers and so forth have to do better. ” The text itself reads as follows: “Horribly burned from a childhood accident, Eorforwine is terrified that someone will see her disfigured face. Relieve their fury with a storm of violence. ”

Ubisoft’s statement

Ubisoft, for its part, has responded directly to the user through the same social network. He has promised to change that description in a later patch. “Thank you very much for writing this down. We apologize for unintentionally reinforcing biases through this language. We will eliminate it in a future update ”, they say.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. It can also be enjoyed on PS5 from the same day the console is launched. In addition, those who have purchased the version of the current generation will have the opportunity to update at no additional cost, as long as it is on a machine from the same family.



