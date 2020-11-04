Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be played live on Xbox

The new Ubisoft Montreal production will go on sale on November 10 on consoles, PC and Google Stadia. What’s new at Ubisoft Montreal is just days away from launch, so all the machinery is up and running.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will star in a streaming next Thursday, November 6. It is already confirmed that the show will feature special guests, including Danny Wallace, the actor who plays Shaun Hastings, as well as Magnus Bruun (the male version of Eivor). On the other hand, Darby McDevitt, narrative director of the title, will explore the narrative of this production. There will also be an extended gameplay on Xbox Series X.

Among the minigames of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the possibility of rapping against an opponent, looking for the best rhyme and showing off a sharp tongue as well as an accurate ax. Dan Bull and Lethal Bizzle, artists in this field, will show their skills live. Loki, for his part, is a god, but also the name of a crow that will participate in the show.

What time is the Assassin’s Creed Show?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 am

United States PT: at 09:00

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. On November 19 it will also be playable on PS5.



