Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Add New Difficulty Options In Its Next Update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft details some of the new features that will come with the patch, which will also require downloading the full game again. The future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be revealed in a few hours, but Ubisoft has already started outlining some of the changes that will take place starting with update 1.4.1. As previously stated, the weight of the game will be drastically reduced, although it will have to be completely downloaded again. On the other hand, the French have anticipated that the Eivor adventure will introduce new difficulty options, among other novelties, especially focused on the correction of errors and bugs.

“Our team has worked very hard to implement subsections in the combat, stealth and exploration difficulty settings that will allow you to perfect your game experience in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla“, they have published in the official forums of the saga.

All changes announced

Combat

Aiming Assist (Full, Moderate, Subtle, Off)

Level Auto-Tuning (No, Default, Constant, Hard, Nightmare)

New: Delay to deflect (400, 650, 800 ms)

New: Death Brush timeframe (300, 400, 600 ms)

New: Death Brush Duration (1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 sec)

Stealth

Assassination Guaranteed (on / off)

New: Avoid detection (0.5, 1, 2 sec)

New: Avoid detection when aiming (1, 2, 4 sec)

New: Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec)

New: Maximum enemies in search (2.3)

Exploration

Nearest opportunity (ON / OFF)

Icon Distance (ON / OFF)

New: Watchtower Synchronization (ON / OFF)

New: Scout Beams (Limited / Full)

New: Unguided Targets (ON / OFF)

Stealth fixes:

Improved instances where NPCs could detect players when the vision between the player and NPCs was obstructed.

Reduced waiting time and speed restriction when mixing with crowds.

Fixed some issues that caused players to be instantly detected when they shouldn’t have been.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.