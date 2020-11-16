Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will add achievements on PC

According to Ubisoft, the absence of achievements in this version has not been intentional, so they will be implemented later.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has no achievements in its PC version, something that has attracted the attention of the gaming community and that has also caused some discomfort among some users. After Ubisoft issued a confusing statement, in which it stated that the achievements were going to be replaced by challenges on PC, the French company has retracted and explained that this statement was not accurate. Now, the French signal that they will implement the achievements soon.

“We are aware that achievements are not available to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC players. This has not been intentional. We are working on enabling the achievements, so we will inform you when more information is available. In the first statement they said that instead of the achievements, in Ubisoft Connect they had decided to “expand the challenges”, ingame events that provide XP and some rewards on that platform. “We know this is a big change for you, but we appreciate your understanding,” they said.

Now on sale on consoles, PC and Google Stadia

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla premiered on November 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. Although in the North American and Japanese market they can already enjoy the PS5 version, since the console has gone on sale, Spanish players will have to wait until November 19. As with other Ubisoft titles, those who purchase the game on the current generation of consoles can upgrade to the next at no additional cost.

In this Ubisoft Montreal production we manage Eivor, a Viking warrior who leads the Raven Clan. They will travel to England in search of a new home, but will have to fight their way into a society wounded by power struggles. In this way, they will forge a map of alliances that will allow them to fulfill their objectives.



